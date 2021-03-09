Johnston County schools shift remote-learning day to allow for 2nd dose vaccination of staffers

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County school leaders Tuesday made a change to the upcoming school calendar to accommodate a COVID-19 second-dose vaccination clinic for staffers.

The Johnston County Board of Education decided that a remote-learning day already planned for March 24 would be moved to March 26, a Friday.

The change applies for all schools except North Johnston High School, which will have remote-learning on March 24 and 26, school officials said.

March 24 is a Wednesday, which has been set aside as a day for “deep cleaning” of the schools, officials said. It’s unclear when the deep cleaning that week will take place.

“EC Self-Contained students, elementary students, and Cohort 2 students in grades 6-12 will attend school on Wednesday, March 24, and all students will remain home and participate in asynchronous learning on Friday, March 26,” a news release from the school system said.

The second dose vaccination clinic is scheduled for March 26 at North Johnston High School.

