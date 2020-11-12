Johnston County Schools switching to remote-only classes on Thursday due to weather

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Schools has joined a few other schools across central North Carolina in adjusting schooling for Thursday, Nov. 12 amid the threat of severe weather.

Officials say Thursday will be a remote-only learning day for students and staff due to high rain totals and flash flooding.

All school and Central Service Staff should only report if travel conditions are safe for them to do so. This includes nine month employees such as teacher assistants and school nutrition assistants.

Teachers who are unable to report to their school due to road conditions will conduct learning remotely. If other staff are unable to report to work, they may submit appropriate leave or make up the day at times agreed upon by both the employee and supervisor, officials say.