SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening.

The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority in Johnston County Public Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. “We are laser focused on making sure that we are constantly improving our practices and protocols and we will do whatever it takes to provide a safe learning environment.”

Johnston County Commissioners voted to approve the school system’s funding request before the Board approved the measure.

“Johnston County Commissioners reaffirmed that public safety is a top priority at last night’s Board meeting by approving JCPS request to upgrade school security systems throughout the County,” said Chairman Butch Lawter. “As a Board, we believe that the safety of our children is paramount and we are proud to make this next level commitment to secure our schools and keep our kids safe.”

In addition to school security, Johnston County Public Schools received a grant through the Center for Safer Schools to put a school resource officer in every school.

“This next level commitment to school safety and security is exciting,” said JCPS Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary and Administrative Services Dr. David Pearce, who oversees the district’s safety and security measures. “Johnston County Public Schools has always been deeply committed to keeping our students safe, but we are looking forward to this opportunity to step up our efforts even further for our children and staff.”