JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Johnston County school leaders are trying a new approach to fill teacher vacancies.

Johnston County Public Schools is starting a job-sharing program where retired teachers would work part-time teaching a subject they already know. Talent acquisition administrator Sharon Bryant tells CBS 17 the goal is to pair two part-time teachers up to serve one classroom.

“I might work 2 days, you might work 3 days this week so it just really gives them the flexibility,” Bryant said.

The district said it has more than 200 vacancies right now and long-term substitutes are having to fill some of those spots.

Bryant says the job-sharing program will give some students more structure in the classroom.

“That gives the consistency for our students and so that we don’t have the rotation of students coming out of a classroom.”

Teachers who retire from a North Carolina school must be retired for at least six months to be eligible for this program. Job-sharing teachers also would not receive benefits.

