Johnston County sheriff says he won’t enforce face mask requirement

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– The Johnston County sheriff said he and his deputies will not be enforcing the requirements to wear face coverings.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell said in a release that the mask requirement executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper does not state that a person can be charged for simply not wearing a mask covering in public.

The order states under enforcement that “citations under this section shall be written only to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings.”

The order also states that “law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce the face covering requirement of this executive order against individual workers, customers or patrons.”

“As sheriff, the deputies and I will continue to use common sense in applying the law, including the governor’s order, and we strongly encourage our citizens to take precautions such as wearing face coverings and social distancing to protect themselves, their families and others,” Bizzell said in a news release.

Cooper on Wednesday announced that North Carolina would remain in Phase Two of reopening until at least July 17. He also said masks would be required beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Sheriff Bizzell joins the sheriffs in Halifax and Sampson counties who also said they won’t enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide masks mandate.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp wrote that he encourages people to be careful and take safety precautions, but the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office “will not be taking enforcement actions against people or businesses for not wearing masks.”

“The wearing of a mask is a personal decision, not one of a governor in Raleigh,” he wrote.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton wrote that he believes Cooper’s order is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

“I do encourage and trust that all citizens will take it upon themselves to carry out the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and protection of themselves and those that surround them,” Thornton wrote. “I am not encouraging negligence, but I would like to reiterate that it is not the Sheriff’s duty to enforce health-related mandates unless court ordered by a Judicial Official or the Legislature.”