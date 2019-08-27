Johnston County superintendent announces retirement amid controversies

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid controversy, Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Ross Renfrow has announced his retirement, effective Wednesday.

Renfrow’s retirement comes as the principal of Clayton High School Dr. Bennett Jones was reassigned, along with the sudden resignation of the school’s head football coach, Hunter Jenks. Jones told CBS 17 he couldn’t comment on the situation.

There is no official word on what led to Renfrow’s announcement that came at a closed meeting in Smithfield on Tuesday.

Renfrow has served Johnston County Public Schools for over 25 years and is a life-long native of Johnston County. He served as a teacher, coach, principal, Deputy Superintendent, and Superintendent.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students of Johnston County Public Schools, and I look forward to other work-related opportunities, but most importantly, spending much needed family time,” Renfrow said.

Effective Sept. 3, Dr. James Causby will serve as the Interim Superintendent.

Jones’ Aug. 12 reassignment has been a source of tension in the community. Rallies and protests have been held in support of returning Jones to his position at Clayton High.

Jones then filed a formal complaint with the Johnston County school board on Aug. 21. Jenks then resigned on Aug. 20, just days before the school’s season was set to begin. The program was recently under investigation for grade-fixing.

