BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A West Johnston High School English teacher is in jail after Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her for statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Johnston County Public School officials said 37-year-old Amanda Doll was an employee of theirs until Friday, the day she was taken into custody.

A representative said she started in the district on May 6, 2021, as a substitute teacher. She moved to an English teacher position on August 11, 2021.

Doll is now facing three charges including statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

She is set to appear in court on Tuesday.