SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Johnston County high school English teacher appeared in court Tuesday morning after being charged for statutory rape of a child under 15.

Amanda Doll, 37, is facing charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

According to court documents, the 37-year-old former teacher had sex with one of her students last month.

Doll was taken into custody on Friday. That same day, Johnston County Public School officials told CBS 17 she was no longer one of their employees.

A representative previously told CBS 17 that she started in the district on May 6, 2021, as a substitute teacher. She moved to an English teacher position on Aug. 11, 2021.

Doll was given a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Her next court date is set for Sept. 22.