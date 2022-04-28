SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified Carlos Anthony Reyes as the teenager who drowned in a Selma pond on Tuesday.

Reyes, 14, has his body pulled from the water after jumping in a pond with friends off of Davis Mill Road and Highway 70 after he did not resurface.

The sheriff’s office said they arrived at the pond that was “a ways back” off the main road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. EMS, Water Rescue and K-9s were also called to the scene.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday that K-9 officers ultimately found and pulled the boy’s body from the pond, and then confirmed the teenager’s identity again on Thursday.