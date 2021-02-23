Johnston County to begin vaccinating Group 3 after receiving delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipment

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County’s health department says teachers and school staff will start receiving shots Wednesday.

The department says teachers will be vaccinated through their school districts and health officials are working with child care centers to organize times to vaccinate their workers.

The county says it was almost out of vaccine before they received nearly 3,500 additional doses yesterday. That includes shipments that were delayed last week because of winter weather in Louisville and Memphis. It also includes doses received from the state because other counties declined doses.

The health department says it now has plenty of vaccines for educators, healthcare workers, and people 65 and older.

“It really has taken a lot of time to make sure we put this together and that’s is a good process for all that are participating,” said Paulette Williams, a public information officer from the Johnston County Health Department.

We’ve reached out to the state and are working to find out where the additional doses came from.