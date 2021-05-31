Johnston County to hold adolescent COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

Johnston County News
Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools and the Johnston County Public Health Department are teaming up to hold an adolescent COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic will be for kids 12 to 18 years old and will be held at Smithfield-Selma High School on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents interested in getting their child vaccinated at the clinic should pre-register by filling out a registration form.

Parents or an adult guardian must be present when the vaccine is given.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories