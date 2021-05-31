Johnston County to hold adolescent COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools and the Johnston County Public Health Department are teaming up to hold an adolescent COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic will be for kids 12 to 18 years old and will be held at Smithfield-Selma High School on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents interested in getting their child vaccinated at the clinic should pre-register by filling out a registration form.

Parents or an adult guardian must be present when the vaccine is given.