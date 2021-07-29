Johnston County votes to make masks optional for K-12 students

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – In a split vote, the Johnston County school board on Thursday decided to make masks optional for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The vote was 4-3 in favor of masks being optional.

Board members spoke about understanding concerns from those both for and against masks for children. Those in favor of making it optional argued the decision should be left up to parents.

The move defied recommendations made recently by Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Studies have shown that masks can slow the spread of this virus among those who are unvaccinated – that hasn’t changed. We know masks work. The health, safety, and ability of our students to learn in person depends on school leaders following this guidance,” Cooper said on July 21.

This story will be updated.