SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall.

“To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s locally, chef-driven concepts,” said Nathan Lambdin, general manager of the food hall.

He also runs the Longleaf Tavern, anchoring the food hall at the back of the building. The original humidor room for the cigar outlet is now the tavern. Lambdin said they left the original wall and flooring in.

He’s a Johnston County native and lives in Clayton with his grandmother just around the corner from the food hall.

“Growth here in Johnston County has outpaced what people expected and the dining opportunities haven’t quite caught up with population growth. So, we are very excited to bring a lot of new cuisines that just were not available this far from Raleigh,” he said.

For vendors, the location is a big draw. Old North State Food Hall sits near the I-95 and Highway 70 junction. People traveling to Raleigh or headed to the beach and outlets keep traffic flowing.

“We were expecting a crowd and they sure turned out. We’re really excited about the welcome we’ve gotten from Johnston County and from travelers up and down I-95,” said Richard Williams, owner of Luna Pizza Cafe.

This will be his second location for Luna Pizza Cafe, and his first in a food hall. He and his team are still figuring out how to make the most of this smaller space.

“This one we have to economize everything, make use of every square inch, ” Williams said.

He, too, is banking on the county’s growth to keep customers coming.

“We got one of the busiest intersections of the southeast right here,” he said. “We’ve got a growing Johnston County. It’s booming. It just made a lot of sense. We love the model of a food hall,” said Williams.

Old North State Food Hall has 10 vendors under one roof—each selling a different cuisine.

“We really want people to feel like this is a sense of community. All are welcome here,” Williams said.

If the first day’s crowd paints any indication of the future, the outlook for this new space is bright.

The food hall is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the day of the week.