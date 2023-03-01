RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson woman had a memorable 58th birthday as it came the day after she learned of her $1 million Powerball win.

“I won’t forget this birthday that’s for sure,” Leslie Husted said.

Husted heard about an unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket in her town while watching the news in her living room, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I was sitting there watching and I just got this funny feeling that it could be us,” Husted recalled. “When they said, ‘Nobody has come forward yet,’ I started shaking.”

Husted said she called her husband before she checked the ticket.

“I just told him, ‘I think we might have won a million dollars,’” she said.

Husted bought the $2 ticket for the Feb. 20 drawing from Murphy Express on N.C. 42 in Garner. She said her husband told her to go look at their numbers to see if they won.

“I went to go check the ticket and then I just started screaming,” Husted laughed.

Her winning ticket matched numbers on all five white balls in the drawing. Husted said she and her husband used their anniversary date for one of the numbers and then picked the rest at random.

Husted claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,501. She said she wants to save the winnings for her retirement.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $143 million jackpot, or $73 million in cash.