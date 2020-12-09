Johnston, Harnett, Halifax counties in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 cases; mask compliance a problem, some say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Another concerning trend in the battle against the coronavirus is the number of North Carolina counties with significant or substantial community spread of COVID-19 have increased again.

They now make up 82 counties. Several of those red counties are in the Triangle area.

Johnston County is one of them. That means the number of hospital beds and the positivity rate are concerning.

CBS 17 found that several businesses in downtown Clayton are not enforcing the mask mandate.

“It isn’t taken as seriously in Johnston County as say Raleigh or some other areas like that,” said Libby Snover, a barista at Boulevard West coffee shop.

CBS 17 asked her if some customers come in without masks. Snover responded, “Yes, yeah. Yes, we do have that.”

According to the state’s COVID-19 County Alert System, Johnston County is red, meaning there’s critical community spread. Also making that list is Harnett County.

In Angier, some employees at local businesses aren’t wearing masks.

“You see the signs on the stores. You cannot get into them without a mask but they let them in,” said John Shipman, a lifelong Angier resident.

Shipman lost his friend to the virus, so he’s taking it very seriously.

“People are not respecting this disease. Pretty much. I’m not taking no chances,” he explained.

State data show that in the last 14 days, Johnston County has had 595 cases per 100,000 residents, Harnett County has 560 cases, Halifax County 550 cases.

“This is a real problem that too many people are ignoring,” said Bruce Robistow, the Halifax County Health Director.

Robistow isn’t surprised his community is in the red. He said they’ve tried to educate people and law enforcement is responding to reports of violations, but businesses are not enforcing the rules.

“It’s difficult because there’s no compliance; it just makes it impossible, almost impossible to mitigate this,” he said.