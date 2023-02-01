SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A joint effort between North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and various law enforcement agencies in Johnston County has led to several arrests of 31 on various drug and alcohol charges.

The arrests in Johnston County on Friday consisted of seven felony and 69 misdemeanor criminal charges filed, ALE said in a news release. The operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and Catha edulis (Khat), an illegal drug.

Additionally, violations were detected at three ABC-permitted businesses and one residence was determined to be selling alcoholic beverages illegally, ALE said.

In addition to the arrests, violation reports will be submitted to the N.C. ABC Commission, which may result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

The violations submitted to the N.C. ABC Commission included:

Brotherhood Market, at 300 S. Pollock St., Selma, cited for employee found in possession of controlled substances and allowing criminal activity.

Tap It, at 526 South Brightleaf Boulevard, Smithfield, cited for allowing unlicensed armed security.

Neighborhood Market, at 507 Lizzie Street, Selma, cited for selling adulterants used to defraud a drug screening tests.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield Police Department, Four Oaks Police Department, Johnston County ABC and the NC State Highway Patrol took part in the operation.