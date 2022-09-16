CLAYTON, N.C. — It’s a topic parents speak about a lot—how to keep kids safe online.

According to Scholastic, one in five kids gets a sexual solicitation online.

On Friday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with elementary schoolers to learn internet safety practices, while they’re still young.

He visited fifth graders at Cleveland Elementary School to debut his new resource: a family tech agreement.

With a signed contract, kids promise their parents to “not talk to strangers online,” and “be more careful about the information shared.”

Stein said as technology evolves, things can become a little more dangerous.

“The internet is an amazing resource, especially for these kids. They learn schoolwork, and they can learn about the entire world,” he explained. “But it can also be a dangerous place.”

He wants to help students avoid the dangers by being responsible and listening to the best practices.

Stein also spoke about cyberbullying, urging kids to think before they post: adding that once something was on the internet, it was there forever, even if it was hurtful to others.

When Stein asked the dozens of students if they use the internet too much, almost every single hand shot up in the air.

That’s why he said parents need to speak with their kids more about how to use the internet safely.

He hopes the tech contract will spark conversations in families, especially since this generation is glued to their screens.

“Kids are using the internet more than ever. Kids are averaging like five hours in elementary [school],” explained Stein. “When you get to middle and high school it’s like 8 hours a day, they’re on the screens. “The resources you can find online are amazing, but there are real risks. What we want is responsible, safe behavior online.”

For more information on safety tips and to print out your own family tech agreement in English or Spanish, click here.