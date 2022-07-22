NCDOT image of the future plan for the I-40 and N.C. 42 interchange

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A key Interstate 40 ramp in Johnston County will close this weekend while crews work on a new traffic pattern.

The exit ramp at N.C. 42 east (Exit 312) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT officials said a “diverging diamond design” will ultimately be how the interchange works.

During the weekend closure, drivers headed east on I-40 must take the exit onto U.S. 70 Bypass at Exit 309 to access N.C. 42.

“Drivers should look for the signage for the detour and allow extra travel time during this temporary closure,” officials said in the news release.

The ramp to access N.C. 42 west will remain open, according to the NCDOT.

The new interchange is part of the 13-mile widening of I-40 through Johnston County.

The $360 million widening project is set for completion in 2024, according to the NCDOT. The N.C. 42 interchange is the final portion of the project.