Lane closure on NC-42 will cause delays Friday

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two lanes will close on N.C. Highway 42 Friday to make repairs to the pavement.

The lane closure will take place between Neuse River Parkway and Trillium Way between 9 a.m. and noon.

Drivers should expect delays and slow down through the work zone.

This stretch of N.C. 42 is part of a $58.7 million contract awarded last year to widen nearly seven miles, build a median, and make other upgrades, which include install new culverts underneath the highway.

This project should be complete by summer 2022.

