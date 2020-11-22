CLEVELAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews from multiple fire stations extinguished a house fire in Johnston County Sunday afternoon.
The blaze was reported around 1 p.m. at a two-story home along Zachary Way, which is in a neighborhood southeast of the intersection of N.C. 42 and Cleveland Road, according to Johnston County officials.
Smoke from the fire, which is in the Cleveland area of Johnston County, could be seen from a significant distance.
There is no word about injuries. By 3:45 p.m., the fire had been extinguished, but the house sustained major damage.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Large fire causes major damage to home in Johnston County
- Missing teen found dead in field, Quawan Charles, laid to rest after emotional remembrance
- UNC moves into Top 25 college football rankings; Liberty out after loss to NC State
- ‘Magic’ mushrooms: a better way to treat depression?
- Record 4,514 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday