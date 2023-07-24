CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police say there will be “a large police presence” Tuesday as they plan to train at two schools.

The “training exercises” are set to take place all morning at a middle school and in the afternoon at a high school, according to the Clayton Police Department.

Police said they will be at Riverwood Middle School 204 Athletic Club Blvd. from 8 a.m. to noon.

Officers will then move their exercises to Clayton High School at 600 S. Fayetteville St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The training Tuesday comes after similar exercises that took place at the same two schools last week and the week before. Officers were also at the schools on Thursday and on July 18.