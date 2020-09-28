Large procession, funeral planned for Clayton firefighter who died from COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday, the town of Clayton will honor fallen firefighter Jason Dean with a day of remembrance. Dean, a deputy fire chief, died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Hundreds of firetrucks and emergency vehicles will take part in a 13-mile procession beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Town officials describe it as a “massive” event with possibly 500+ firefighters and first responders from around the state and beyond with 250+ fire/emergency trucks.

Traffic will be stopped for the procession and town officials said it would take more than an hour to pass.

People are encouraged to line the streets or pay their respects from 10 a.m. until noon at Fire Station One.

Dean will later be laid to rest during a private service.

The route for the procession will begin at McLaurin Funeral Home on U.S. 70 Business West, with dozens of fire trucks assembling as early as 7 a.m. at the Walmart, town officials said.

Click image to enlarge

The route will continue down U.S. 70 to Powhatan Road to N.C. 42 East to Main Street and then return back to Clayton Fire Station One.

Also, Main Street from Robertson Street to Central Avenue will be blocked to all traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

After a stopping at Fire Station One from 10 a.m. to noon, the procession will restart at 12:30 p.m. and head to Maplewood Cemetery.

The procession will travel up Robertson Street, turn right on Main Street, travel to Lombard and then take Lombard to Regency Drive and into Maplewood Cemetery. Main Street will be shut down from Robertson to Lombard during this processional.

Out of respect for Dean and so that his fellow coworkers can pay their respects, all Clayton town facilities will be closed until 1 p.m. Monday, officials said.

