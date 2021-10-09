Large tree falls on SUV near Clayton, no one injured

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A tree fell on an SUV while it was being driven along N.C. 42 near Clayton Saturday afternoon.

The incident involving a large tree happened after heavy rains hit the region for several hours Saturday.

The tree fell around 2:10 p.m. and blocked N.C. 42 at Cornwallis Road, just south of U.S. 70, which is the Clayton Bypass.

The tree knocked out power for more than 100 Duke Energy customers. Traffic lights were also out in the area.

Despite major damage to the SUV, no one was injured.