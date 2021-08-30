‘Like an elephant was sitting on my chest’: Clayton man gets COVID for 2nd time

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – If you think getting COVID once means you won’t get it again, unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

A Johnson County man said he’s dealing with the virus for the second time.

Soon after Cody Purish developed a cough last week, he got COVID test.

The 24-year-old could hardly believe it when the test came back positive – he already had COVID back in January.

“Are you serious? Is this a joke?” he wondered, but there was nothing funny about the way he felt. “The muscle pains literally felt like I got body slammed in a wrestling match.

“My back was hurting so bad it literally hurt to get out of bed, coughing was so bad it was like my chest was hurting. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest.”

He said he was just as sick, if not sicker than the first time he had COVID. In January, he received monoclonal antibodies after his diagnosis.

He has not received them this time but has had one dose of vaccine.

Although he said his initial case of COVID caused some complications with his diabetes.

He never expected to catch the virus again and didn’t rush to get a shot.

“I had debated on getting vaccinated, and once my job said it was mandatory or I’d be fired, I took it,” he said. “I got the first dose Aug. 4, and I was supposed to get the second one, two days from now.

“I wish I had gotten it sooner because maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” he continued but added that he’s grateful that a week after his diagnosis, he’s feeling much better, though he’s still isolated in his room dealing with coughing spells and muscle aches.

Purish doesn’t know whether being partially vaccinated helped with his recovery, but he does know he will get his second shot as soon as he can.

He hopes everyone will take precautions to protect themselves and each other. “Wear your mask, stay six feet away from people. If you know you’re sick stay home,” said Purish.

“I hope I don’t get it again,” he added. “God forbid.”

The state Department of Health and Human Services said reinfections are rare and the health department is working to gather more data on these cases. They say cases of reinfection are not included as new cases in case counts.