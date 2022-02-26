GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral service for Harley Alexander Shirley, the son of a reality TV star who was found shot to death last week, was held today, not 24 hours after another arrest was made in his death investigation.

Shirley, whose father Ron Shirley played in ‘Lizard Lick Towing’, was found shot to death at a Sheetz in Garner by two teens who are facing murder charges.

Due to them being minors, the teen’s identities were not released. However, police did say one was a 17-year-old from Willow Spring and the other a 16-year-old from Garner.

The Shirley family is currently receiving friends at a local funeral home until 1:30 p.m. prior to a graveside service that is just for the family that begins at 2 p.m.

CBS 17 is withholding the names of the locations out of respect to the family.

In addition to the two teens being charged, two additional charges have been announced, including one as late as Friday evening, less than 24 hours before remembrance services.

On Thursday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield, had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

And on Friday, deputies said Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner, was charged with obstructing justice in the case.

Deputies have not confirmed if there will or will not be more arrests or charges in the case.