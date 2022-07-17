CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The artist in charge of painting the mural of the Clayton Fire Department has finished her work, depicting several personal stories of the department.

The artist, Lacey Crime, spent about 100 hours over a two week period painting the mural and finished on Friday. She says that the canvas is almost 1,000 square feet.

According to her website, Crime is an army veteran and began painting in 2013. However, she did not begin painting murals until 2019. Since 2019, Crime has completed more than 90 murals, including her most recent one in Clayton.

CBS 17 previously reported the history of the Clayton Fire Department and showed the progress of the mural.

Since then, the Clayton Fire Department has shared individual stories that make up the pieces of the mural.

(Lacey Crime Art)

Each element in the mural tells a story from left to right.

In the far left is Old Engine 1 next to the most current Engine 1.

Next to the newest image is Old Town Hall, which used to be the old fire department.

The middle of the mural depicts a rescue truck and civilians holding flags as a memorial for Jason Dean, a firefighter who died from COVID in 2020.

Next to the memorial image is the Clayton water tower that firefighters repel from for training purposes.

Next to the water tower is Willie Bridges, the first black Clayton firefighter.

To the right of Bridges are the evolving firefighter patches, and the far right of the mural depicts the Swiftwater Rescue element.

The following sections depict each image and its history.

Old Engine 1 and Engine 1

(Lacey Crime Art)

According to the Clayton Fire Department, the two fire trucks represent the equipment used over the years. Old Engine 1 is a 1947 Ford Darley and was in operation until 1975. In the 1980s, it was used during a house fire when a volunteer got to the station and it was the only truck present.

At the time, the only requirement to drive the truck was the ability to change gears. The department says the pumps and tanks still work today.

The truck next to the 1947 truck is Engine 1. According to the department, Engine 1 was purchased in 2017 and is currently the first truck based at Station 1. The requirements for operating the new engine are holding a Driver Operator Certification, a Class B Driver’s License and 60 hours of completed driving and pumping exercises.

Engine 1 is a pumper-tanker and holds 1,000 gallons of water. The engine has a captain, engineer and two firefighters on shift.

Lucy the Fire Dog

(Lacey Crime Art)

In a Facebook post, the fire department said Lucy the Fire Dog joined the fire department in 2007 when Chief Barbee and his wife found her in a Walmart parking lot while buying supplies for a fire department cookout.

According to the fire department, Lucy went everywhere with Chief Barbee, spending time at the station and running calls. Lucy would stay in the car while firefighters would complete a fire call.

The fire department said that one day while completing a call, Lucy jumped out of the truck and calmed down the distraught homeowner. Lucy also attended town meetings and fire prevention talks.

According to the department, Lucy passed away in June.

(Clayton Fire Department)

(Clayton Fire Department)

(Clayton Fire Department)

Willie Bridges

According to the fire department, Willie Bridges was Clayton’s first black firefighter. The fire department said Bridges first started to work with the Town of Clayton Streets Department in the 1970s. He joined the department in the early 1980s as a volunteer and began to work full time in the 1990s and retired in 2005.

“I enjoyed it, because it was helping somebody save what they could save. [It] let them know that you cared about them, that’s why I enjoyed it,” Bridges said to the department.

As the mural was being painted, the fire department knew Bridges contributed to its history. The fire department says that Bridges’ family knew about him being in the mural, but decided not to tell him. On Thursday, Bridges and his family stopped at the station to see the mural’s progress. The station uncovered his name on the coat of the firefighter in the mural.

(Clayton Fire Department)

(Lacey Crime Art/Clayton Fire Department)

(Clayton Fire Department)

(Clayton Fire Department)

(Clayton Fire Department)

“We had some good firefighters. I enjoyed my time in the department. I still enjoy it now, I can be at home and I don’t know why I can hear it so well, but every time that alarm goes off, I know they are getting ready to go,” said Bridges.

This story will include future pieces of history from the Clayton Fire Department. Check back here for updates.