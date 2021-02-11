Major bridge over I-95 in Johnston County reopens weeks early following emergency repairs

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A major bridge that goes over Interstate 95 in Smithfield reopened weeks early following emergency repairs, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

The NCDOT repaired a major hole in the Market Street Bridge over Interstate 95 (Photo: NCDOT)

Pavement failure and exposed cables on the Market Street Bridge (U.S. 70 Business) in Johnston County resulted in the closure of the bridge earlier in February.

The NCDOT said traffic would be impacted in the area for at least three weeks while crews worked on repairs. Officials said it wasn’t safe for traffic to be driving over the bridge, so they closed it until emergency road work could be completed.

Crews finished the repairs on Tuesday, weeks ahead of schedule.

The NCDOT said that a repair was also made to another spot on the bridge in addition to the major repair that originally closed the bridge.

According to the NCDOT, the bridge is old and expected to be replaced in 2023.