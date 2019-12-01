Major car crash closes part of road near Kenly

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A major car crash has closed part of a road near Kenly in Johnston County Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The wreck was reported just after 2:45 p.m. along N.C. 222 near Bunn Road, which is at Kenly Missionary Baptist Church, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The area is just west of Interstate 95 and north of the U.S. 301 exit at Kenly. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol could only confirm that there was a serious crash at the scene.

Westbound N.C. 222 is expected to be closed until about 5 p.m.

No other details were available.

