Man arrested after 83-year-old Johnston County woman killed in hit-and-run

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an 83-year-old woman’s death following a hit-and-run Friday in Princeton.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Williams, of Selma, was booked Wednesday on charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death. He turned himself in, troopers said.

Jeffrey Lavar Williams (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident was reported Friday just after 4:50 p.m. along Old Cornwallis Road near Rains Mill Road, troopers said. The woman who died was later identified as 83-year-old Christine Willoughby.

A relative said Willoughby was walking to her mailbox when she was hit and killed. She was a great-grandmother and left behind four children, according to her obituary.

Williams told troopers that it was raining and that was why he didn’t see Willoughby.

