SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for a number of indecent exposure incidents around the town of Selma.

DeShawn Lamont Hodges was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers on routine patrol spotted him in the Knights Inn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said they took him into custody without incident.

Hodges is charged with four counts of indecent exposure and four counts of resisting public officer.

Officers said the indecent exposure charges come from incidents at the following locations:

Han-Dee Hugos on Highway 70

Food Lion on S. Pollock St.

Family Dollar on N. Pollock St.

Exxon Mobil on Highway 70

Hodges was taken to the Johnston County Jail and was issued a $5,000 secured bond.