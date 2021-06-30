Man arrested for murder after Johnston County teen mom run over, killed by SUV

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old man surrendered to detectives on Wednesday after he was charged in the death of a Johnston County teen mom on Monday.

Tebria Frazier (Courtesy: Kennedy Byrd)

James Lewis Christavian Johnson III of Clayton surrendered himself without incident at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Witnesses describe moments before 18-year-old was run over by SUV and killed in Johnston County

Johnson faces charges in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tebria Frazier – who investigators said was on the hood of a white SUV that was speeding on Vinson Road in Johnston County. She fell off and was likely run over.

Johnson and Frazier share a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson faces charges of felony hit and run serious injury or death and second-degree murder without regard.

The SUV involved in the incident was recovered on English Street in Greensboro.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories