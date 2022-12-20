Miante Artis, second from bottom left, is seen being arrested in Goldsboro (Selma Police Department on Facebook).

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed.

Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.

Officers said they were called to the 1600 block of South Pollock Street and the nightclub right before 7 a.m. and found Dunn shot to death.

They also found 33-year-old Ebony Brinson, who had been shot in the leg. She was said to have been “walking through the parking lot during the shooting” and was “an innocent victim.”

Officers said Artis was arrested in the 500 block of Roberts Street in Goldsboro.

No other information was released.