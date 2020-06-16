Man arrested in Georgia in connection with killing man during 2016 home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old was arrested over the weekend in Georgia in connection with a four-year-old murder in Clayton, according to a news release.

Terrelle Andrews was arrested in Macon, Georgia. He is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Garrett Bridges who was shot and killed during a home invasion in 2016, Clayton Police Department spokesperson Stacy Beard said.

The deadly shooting happened on Herndon Court around 1 a.m. on July 2, 2016. Investigators believe Bridges was asleep in the living room when two masked people forced their way in the back door, Beard said.

Children were asleep in a nearby room, but were unharmed.

“We struggled with some of his choices, but we loved Garrett and miss him. Maybe this arrest will lend our family a way to deal with our hurt and pain. We are so thankful for Detective Linder – he did not give up. This case could have easily never been solved – people weren’t talking, they weren’t sharing information … but Linder simply did not quit. It was our child, not his, but he moved in a way as if it was his son. That is huge to our family…he got into the weeds and really worked this case…and you just don’t know what that means. While we believe there should be consequences for hurting anyone, we feel sorry for the suspect and for what his family and his mother are now going to endure. No mom wants their children to do something atrocious to someone else.” Statement from the Bridges family

More arrests are likely, police said.

The case was Clayton’s only remaining unsolved murder, the release said.

“Credit goes to our great team, in particular Lead Detective Jason Linder and Sgt. Brian Temple, who invested hundreds, if not thousands, of hours over the last four years into solving this case,” Chief Blair Myhand said in a statement. “This arrest is the culmination of all of their hard work and dedication to not only the family of the victim, but the residents of the Mitchiner Hills neighborhood and the entire Clayton community.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: