Man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riots was on probation for Walmart shooting in Smithfield, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County man who was arrested this week in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol was on probation for a shooting at a Smithfield Walmart.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, of Middlesex, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities for his role in the storming of the Capitol earlier this year, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Beddingfield attacked police officers with a flagpole during the riot in Washington, according to documents from the justice department.

Beddingfield spent about 30 minutes inside the Capitol, the FBI said.

Beddingfield was given probation for a December 2019 shooting outside the Smithfield Walmart at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. A 17-year-old was shot during the incident and Beddingfield fled in white Dodge Charger after the shooting, police said.

Beddingfield entered a plea in the Walmart shooting in mid-August 2021, according to the FBI and the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

He was given a suspended sentence of 24 months of probation for assault with a deadly weapon, North Carolina records showed.

Beddingfield’s probation officer identified him in photos of the riot, the FBI said.

During the Jan. 6 riot, Beddingfield joined a group of rioters who attempted to storm the Senate Wing, the FBI said.

He and the mob got as far as the area outside the Old Senate Chamber, according to FBI documents.

“Beddingfield is once again towards the front of the group of rioters, and once again, Beddingfield appears to use his metal flagpole to strike or attempt to strike law enforcement officers,” FBI documents said.

In March of this year, HuffPost reported that online sleuths used facial recognition software to connect images of Beddingfield at the Capitol to his mugshot after a December 2019 arrest in the Walmart shooting.

One of the hashtags associated with Beddington was #NaziGrayHat, “possibly because he appeared to make a gesture that is commonly associated with the Nazis,” an FBI agent said in a court filing.

Beddingfield jumped over a barricade and charged at a group of Capitol police officers, jabbing at them with a metal flagpole that he brought with him, the filing says.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.