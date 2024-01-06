Photo from the Smithfield Police Department

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man was arrested on drug charges in Smithfield while parked at his probation office last week, police said.

The incident happened Thursday at the North Carolina Probation and Parole office at 869 Berkshire Road, according to a news release from the Smithfield Police Department.

Authorities with North Carolina Probation and Parole decided to search a car parked at their offices, police said.

Luis Talamontes-Aguerro Jr., 20, who police said is a convicted sex offender, was found with four different illegal drugs, the news release said.

Inside the car, officers seized 60 grams of cocaine, 17 ounces of marijuana, 35 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 30 dosage units of a synthetic cannabinoid and various drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The news release included a photo of all of the items seized by police.

Talamontes-Aguerro was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and a marijuana cannabinoid, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, the news release said.

He was also charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia “and, of course, violating his probation,” officers said in the release.

“Thank you to Probation and Parole for solid work on getting this sex offender off of the streets,” Smithfield officers said.

As of Saturday night, Talamontes-Aguerro was still being held in the Johnston County Jail, according to county records.