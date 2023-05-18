PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation got underway Wednesday night in Johnston County after a man was found shot dead.

In a release on Thursday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived at a home, they found 73-year-old Joe Mitchell of Wayne County. The response took place in the 2700 block of Progressive Church Road in Princeton at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Mitchell told deputies that he was in an altercation with the man who lived there, William Oliver Jr. During that altercation, Mitchell said he shot Oliver Jr.

The sheriff’s office said Mitchell was also the one who placed the 911 call.

Deputies said they “continued down the path” to the home after encountering Mitchell. That’s where they found 47-year-old Oliver Jr. already deceased with an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s statement said Thursday.

No charges have been filed at this time and the lead investigating agency is the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office.