Man charged in 1999 Clayton cold case murder convicted on sex trafficking charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield man charged in a 1999 Clayton cold case murder has been convicted on other charges of sex trafficking by force, among others.

Jonathan Lynn Jenkins, 48, who Clayton police charged in 2016 with the murder of Elton Demond Whitfield, was convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and of a minor; sex trafficking by force fraud and coercion; sex trafficking of a minor; using the internet to promote a prostitution business enterprise (ITAR); and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jenkins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years’ imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life.

Jonathan Lee Jenkins 2016 photo (CBS 17)

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Jonathan Lynn Jenkins, aka “Max,” 48, and his co-conspirator prostituted many women between November 2014 and October 2015, including minors.

The victims were young, vulnerable, and often struggling to survive. After luring the victims with promises of food, shelter, and a better life, Jenkins and his co-conspirator manipulated and controlled the victims’ lives, isolating them, withholding food, and keeping all money the victims earned.

Documents say Jenkins beat and choked the victims, sometimes to unconsciousness. He emotionally and psychologically abused them.

Among other threats, he claimed to have magical powers that allowed him to hunt down victims and kill them.

He sexually assaulted victims and forced them into sexual acts against their will. And he attempted to murder a man who helped one victim escape.

Jenkins was convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina state court in 2006 after he pleaded guilty to murdering Joseph Richard Vestal in the Clayton Estates Mobile Home Park and served nearly eight years in prison.

“Human Trafficking – the horrible exploitation of those vulnerable among us – is one of the worst and most intolerable crimes we prosecute. It is simply modern-day slavery and cannot be tolerated. This verdict allows us to take another step in the right direction as we work to eliminate this crime and its terrible consequences for our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III.

“This sentence ensures that Jenkins, a serial offender, will not be able to continue his reign of terror on some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in North Carolina. “I’m thankful for the hard work from HSI and its partners that led to investigating, arresting and prosecuting this predator.”