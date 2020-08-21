Man charged with murdering stepdaughter at home near Garner, Johnston County deputies say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– A 65-year-old man was arrested in his stepdaughter’s murder, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ronald James Gasper

The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a house on Julio Lane in Garner.

Deputies responded to the area, located near N.C. Highway 42 and Interstate 40, and confirmed that 42-year-old Cheryl Lynn Guinn-Hirst had been shot to death at the scene, officials said.

Through investigation, it was found out that Ronald James Gasper, the stepfather of the victim, had shot and killed his stepdaughter who was reportedly living at the house at the time of the shooting, deputies said in a news release.

Gasper was arrested and charged in Guinn-Hirst’s murder.

Gasper is behind bars at the Johnston County Jail and is being held without bond.

Authorities did not release a motive in the shooting.

