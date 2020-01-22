Man dies after being ejected in single-vehicle wreck in Clayton, troopers say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person died in an accident on N.C. 42 in Clayton Tuesday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
A man was driving west on N.C. 42 near Motorcycle Road when he hit the concrete median, flipped, and was ejected. The man wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, troopers said.
Speed was a factor.
An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said N.C. 42 was closed for an undetermined period of time.
No further information was released.
