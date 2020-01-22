Man dies after being ejected in single-vehicle wreck in Clayton, troopers say

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person died in an accident on N.C. 42 in Clayton Tuesday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

A man was driving west on N.C. 42 near Motorcycle Road when he hit the concrete median, flipped, and was ejected. The man wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, troopers said.

Speed was a factor.

An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said N.C. 42 was closed for an undetermined period of time.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss