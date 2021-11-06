Man dies, mom injured in single-vehicle crash in Johnston County, troopers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man died and his mother was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, officials say.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. along the 2700 block of Buffalo Road near Eason Drive, which is about midway between Selma and Smithfield, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the road to the right, hit a telephone pole, then later hit a tree, said Trooper Dean Gray of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Stacey Jones, 47, of Selma died at the scene. His 70-year-old mother, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to WakeMed for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Gray said.

Jones and his mother were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

It’s not clear what caused Jones to drive off the road. Gray said, “contributing circumstances are still being investigated.”

Power lines were briefly down across the road after the crash, according to Gray.