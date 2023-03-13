CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died and a driver is facing a DWI charge after a major crash in Johnston County near Clayton Monday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 5:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 Business near Woodmere Drive, which is west of Clayton and just blocks from a shopping area that includes a Walmart Supercenter, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck closed eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 for hours and a detour was set up.

NCDOT image

The crash happened after a worker had just finished unloading several cars from a car hauler, said 1st Sgt. J.W. Collins of the highway patrol.

The worker was standing off the side of the road and was hit by the driver of a Ford passenger car that went off the road to the right, Collins said.

The Ford driver, a man in his 20s, was charged with DWI, Collins said. The name of the suspect was not available Monday night, he said.

The road reopened around 7:45 p.m., according to the NCDOT.