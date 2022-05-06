CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton man is facing felony sex charges involving three girls between the ages of 8 and 10, Clayton police said Friday.

The incidents took place at the suspect’s home and the Chandler’s Ridge Community Pool, the news release said.

The investigation began on Nov. 1, 2021, when neighbors in the Chandler’s Ridge subdivision filed a complaint with police, a news release from Clayton police said.

“The complaint involved an inappropriate relationship between James Martin and an 8-year-old female in 2021,” the news release said.

Two more girls were also identified in the initial complaint as possible victims who reported the “suspect exposed himself to them” in 2021, the release also said.

James Louis Martin, 47, is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and four counts of felony indecent exposure, according to police.

Police also said during the Clayton investigation they discovered Martin was charged with indecent exposure involving children in Massachusetts in 2013 after an incident at Lake Winthrop in Holliston, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts indecent exposure charge was later dismissed, police said.

Martin is being held on a $220,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail.