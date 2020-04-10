Man found dead after Clayton crash was killed in stabbing, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say a man found dead in a crashed car in Clayton Thursday night died from a stabbing.

Authorities in Clayton also identified the victim as Dustin Haywood Rogister of Clayton.

The incident was first reported as a crash along Shotwell Road, which split a power pole in half and heavily damaged the car Rogister was driving.

Live power wires down around the car prevented first responders from getting close enough to get Rogister out of the vehicle.

The crash and investigation shutdown Shotwell Road for several hours between U.S. Highway 70 and Cameron Way.

Clayton officials said that Rogister would have turned 23 Saturday.

“It appears he died from a single stab wound to the chest, but official autopsy results are not back yet,” town spokesperson Stacy Beard said in a statement to the media Friday afternoon.

Beard said that police are investigating the deadly stabbing.

“Detectives believe the victim knew the suspect, but at this time, it’s unclear what led up to the fatal wound,” the media statement said.

About 30 nearby homes and businesses were left without power after the crash.

