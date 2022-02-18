GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County authorities identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday night and said a 20-year-old woman was also seriously injured.

Deputies said 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was found shot to death at the Sheetz at Cornwallis Road and N.C. 42 in Garner. They also said a woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Soon after, they received a call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot, which is a little more than 3 miles away, a news release said.

“It was quickly determined the two calls were directly related,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Josephine Road. They determined that the suspects fled in a yellow passenger vehicle. They are working to identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.