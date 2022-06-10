SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County deputies said they have arrested a man in the Friday morning murder of his friend.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. at 9399 Devils Racetrack Road near Four Oaks, according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Preston Shadrack Mayo, 39, dead, officials said.

Mayo was killed at his home on Mamie Road southeast Benson and taken to the area on Devils Racetrack Road, the news release said.

During an investigation, deputies said they learned a man who lives along Harper House Road north of Newton Grove took Mayo to the Devils Racetrack Road location — and then fled.

Onzie Putnam Cox, 28, was soon found by deputies.

Officials said Cox, who was friends with Mayo, killed Mayo at his Mamie Road home, then took him to the Devils Racetrack Road location.

Cox has since been charged with murder in Mayo’s death, according to the news release.

Cox is in the Johnston County Jail being held without bond.