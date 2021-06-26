Man mowing lawn discovers neighbor drowned in pool at Johnston County home

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — New details were released Saturday after a man drowned in his neighbor’s pool in Johnston County Friday.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Junior Road.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said the 43-year-old man who drowned did not live at the home where the pool was located. The victim, who was not identified by authorities, lived nearby.

The victim was discovered at the bottom of the pool when the owner of the property was cutting his lawn Friday and spotted the man’s body.

It’s not known if the victim had asked permission to swim in the pool or if the homeowner knew he would be swimming there.

Caldwell said there was “nothing suspicious” regarding the death.

The area where the incident happened is just east of Old Beulah Road near the intersection with Old Grapevine Road.