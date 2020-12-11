Man, dog rescued after vehicle plunges into Neuse River in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials said a man and his dog are OK after they were rescued from the Neuse River Johnston County early Friday.

Battalion Chief B. Bunn with Knightdale Fire Department said crews were called to Mial Plantation Road at the Neuse River just north of Clayton just after 8:20 a.m. in reference to a car in the river.

Responding crews found the man and his dog on the roof of his vehicle. Some first responders went downstream and waited in case the man was swept away by the river, Bunn said.

The man appears to be OK, Bunn said.

Officials said they aren’t quite sure how his vehicle got into the river but it was on a trail meant for bikes and pedestrians only.

Officials aren’t sure how long he was stuck in the river before help arrived.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to end up in the river.