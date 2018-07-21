Man struck by vehicle, killed in Johnston County; driver charged with DWI Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Video

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was struck and killed Friday morning near Benson and the driver of the vehicle who hit him is facing charges, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews were called to Federal Road near Elevation Road near Benson just after 3:55 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck call.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found that a man had been hit by a vehicle and killed. The pedestrian was identified as Forrest Williams, 53, of Benson.

According to authorities, Williams was walking in the roadway when Thelbert Byrd, 49, of Benson, struck and killed him while traveling west on Federal Road.

Byrd was arrested and is facing one charge of driving while intoxicated and one charge of no operator's license, according to officials.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues, authorities said.