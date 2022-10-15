SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a Wake County hospital after he was injured while trying to jump-start a truck in Selma on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1433 S. Pollock St. in Selma, police said.

The man was injured when he was under the hood of a black Ford pickup truck, according to Selma police.

The man’s wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time, police said.

But she hit the gas and the truck moved forward, trapping her husband under the truck, Selma police said.

Selma fire crews were called to help free the man. Johnston County EMS responded and took the man to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

The man’s condition was not released by police.

No other information was available Saturday afternoon.