Man wanted in Franklin, Johnson counties on child rape charges turns self in, police say

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted on child rape charges in Franklin and Johnston counties was arrested Tuesday, according to Franklinton police.

John Degumba turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. The 30-year-old was wanted on three felony warrants for rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual offense with a child, according to a wanted flier from police.

Degumba is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

Police previously said Degumba was known to frequent the Franklinton, Benson, Four Oaks, and Bentonville areas.

No other information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now